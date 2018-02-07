Deadpool 2 director eyed for Dwayne Johnson's Fast & Furious spin-off

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are preparing to welcome a new member to the Fast & Furious family.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has emerged as the frontrunner to direct the untitled spin-off of the billion-dollar franchise, EW has learned.

Fast veteran Chris Morgan, who penned the previous six films in the series, is writing the upcoming film, which will focus on the Fate of the Furious scene-stealing duo of Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham).

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

A former stuntman, Leitch made his filmmaking debut with Chad Stahelski as the co-directors of John Wick. While Stahelski returned solo for John Wick: Chapter 2, Leitch moved on to helm Atomic Blonde and the highly-anticipated Deadpool 2.

The Fast & Furious spin-off speeds into theaters on July 26, 2019.