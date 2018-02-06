Green Lantern, Justice League rides coming to Warner Bros. World theme park

You used to have to go to the movies to feel the rush of soaring alongside Green Lantern or battling evil next to the Justice League, but fans will be able to take one step further into their DC Comics fantasies when Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi opens later this year.

Warner Bros. and theme park developer Miral on Monday revealed concept renderings for several ride designs that will debut at two of six themed lands at the United Arab Emirates property, teasing immersive attractions adapted from superhero and cartoon properties from the WB catalog.

Upon visiting the indoor park’s Metropolis section, guests can board a flying theater-style simulator as they join Hal Jordan and his team of interstellar peacekeepers for a 4-D journey through Green Lantern: Galactic Odyssey, while Justice League: Warworld Attacks unites Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more for an epic battle with menacing foes in a 5-D ride-through attraction. Additional experiences themed to Superman and Teen Titans are also set to premiere in the Metropolis sector.

Over at Cartoon Junction, Tom and Jerry’s Swiss Cheese Spin charts a cat-and-mouse narrative that unfolds as guests speed along twisted roller coaster track, and the Scooby Doo: The Museum of Mysteries dark ride carries riders through a haunted assortment of artifacts to solve a mystery with characters from the beloved TV series. Attractions incorporating iconic cartoon fixtures like Taz the Tasmanian Devil, Tweety Bird, and Daffy Duck are in development as well.

Scheduled to open this summer, the $1 billion endeavor also includes lands themed to Gotham City, the Flintstone’s hamlet of Bedrock, a Warner Bros. entrance plaza that will recreate the glamor of old Hollywood, and a western-inspired locale called Dynamite Gulch that will serve as a backdrop for attractions incorporating Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner.

For more information on Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, head to the park’s official website here.