Wes Anderson goes inside the minds of pups with first Isle of Dogs clip

Rule of thumb on Wes Anderson’s titular Isle of Dogs: Don’t get between a dog and his bag of garbage.

The first clip from the forthcoming film, which premiered on Vulture, gives audiences a peek inside the minds of pups through the lens of the quirky filmmaker. In the same stop-motion style as Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, Isle of Dogs takes audiences to Trash Island, a dump filled with garbage off the coast of the fictional Japanese city of Megasaki. All dogs have been exiled there by decree of corrupt Major Kobayashi.

As shown in the new footage, a mysterious bag drops down onto the isle and it causes a bit of a turf war. At least these canines have the good sense to first determine whether the garbage heap is worth fighting over. (Spoilers: It is.)

Yes, that is Edward Norton’s voice coming out of the dog called Rex. Other Anderson regulars include Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, and Bill Murray, while the cast also features Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Scarlett Johansson, Koyu Rankin, Bob Balaban, Kunicki Nomura, Akira Takayama, Akira Ito, Harvey Keitel, F. Murray Abraham, Yoko Ono, Ken Watanabe, Mari Katsuki, Fisher Stevens, Nijiro Murakami, Liev Schreiber, and Courtney B. Vance.

The story at the heart of Isle of Dogs, which was also written by Anderson, is the journey of Atari Kobayashi, who travels to Trash Island on a mission to find his bodyguard dog named Spots.

*Sneeze* On the Isle of Dogs, every season is #DogFlu season. So cover your muzzle. 3.23.18. pic.twitter.com/aTW5XZoXKv — Isle of Dogs (@isleofdogsmovie) February 6, 2018

Fox Searchlight, which is releasing the film on March 23, also revealed a new motion poster for Isle of Dogs with some fairly adorable sound effects.

Check out the latest previews above.