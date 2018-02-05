Uma Thurman says she doesn't blame Tarantino for handling of Kill Bill crash

Uma Thurman said on social media Monday that she doesn’t hold Quentin Tarantino responsible for the handling of a violent car crash she experienced on the set of Kill Bill, and went on to blast producers Harvey Weinstein, Lawrence Bender, and E. Bennett Walsh for allegedly covering up the incident.

In an Instagram post, Thurman shared video of the crash, which was first made public over the weekend in a New York Times story detailing allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein. (Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, as well as claims that he retaliated against women who rebuffed him.) Thurman told the Times she had not been comfortable performing the driving stunt and got into a years-long fight with Tarantino after the crash because she was not allowed to view the footage.

In a lengthy caption accompanying the video, Thurman indicated that she had recently reconciled with Tarantino, saying he “was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible.”

She added that Tarantino handed over the footage “with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage.”

Thurman went on to allege an “unforgivable” cover-up of the crash, writing, “for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity.”

Representatives for Bender, Walsh, and Tarantino did not immediately respond to request for comment.

A spokesperson for Weinstein denied Thurman’s allegations in a statement to EW, saying Weinstein “did not give instructions to destroy the vehicle or orchestrate a cover-up and this is the first time he has learned that Ms. Thurman had any issues regarding the handling of her accident.” The statement added, “Mr. Weinstein wishes Ms. Thurman would have spoken to him at the time to express her concerns and would like for her to provide any additional details so that he can assist in closing and repairing this chapter of her life.”

In Thurman’s Instagram post, she also criticized her former agency, CAA, for not sending anyone to Kill Bill set in Mexico, writing, “i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.”

A CAA spokesperson declined to comment.

Read Thurman’s post above.