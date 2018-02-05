Blake Lively's The Rhythm Section to resume filming in June after hand injury

The Rhythm Section is getting back into the groove following star Blake Lively’s unexpected on-set injury.

EW has confirmed the upcoming adaptation — based on the first of British author Mark Burnell’s four Stephanie Patrick thriller novels — will resume production this summer in Spain after a six-month hiatus. Deadline first reported the news.

Following Lively’s hand injury (sustained while performing a stunt in Dublin, Ireland), Paramount Pictures suspended production on the film, currently due for release on Feb. 22, 2019. Lively underwent surgery after the incident, but when that procedure didn’t go as planned, a second was reportedly required.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale), The Rhythm Section follows a grieving woman who, after her family dies in a plane crash, takes on the identity of the assassin responsible for killing them as a means to solve the case. Jude Law and Max Casella co-star, while Burnell wrote the film’s script.

Currently prepping for the April 25 premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s second season, Morano debuted the post-apocalyptic drama I Think We’re Alone Now, her sophomore feature as director, at Sundance in January.

“She directs, she DPs, she operates the camera, she’s a better actor than me most days. She’s full of light and life, energizing the crew with her spirit. She’s the most effortlessly cool person I know …even though she waits to cross the crosswalk until the orange hand turns white,” Lively wrote on Instagram Friday in celebration of her Rhythm Section director. “She is what filmmaking looks like in its finest form. Male, female, whatever. No separate category needed.”