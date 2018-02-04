Red Sparrow teaser with Jennifer Lawrence slays Super Bowl LII

Jennifer Lawrence has become a super spy with a particular set of skills.

A new Red Sparrow teaser, which dropped Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LII, glimpses the Oscar-winner’s latest collaboration with The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence. Based on the book by Jason Matthews, the film sees Lawrence as Dominika Egorova. Once a promising Russian ballerina, she’s coerced into enlisting in Sparrow School, a brutal and sadistic program that transforms her mind and body into weapons.

Emerging as the best Sparrow anyone has ever seen, Dominika’s own life and the lives of everyone she cares about fall at risk.

Joel Edgerton plays a C.I.A. agent who tries to convince Dominika that he is the only person she can trust, while Charlotte Rampling appears as a Sparrow School instructor. Matthias Schoenaerts, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons also star.

Red Sparrow, written for the screen by Justin Haythe, will be joined by the likes of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper, and HBO’s Westworld season 2 — all of which are set to unveil new trailers during Super Bowl Sunday.

The film opens in theaters on March 2. Watch the latest look above.