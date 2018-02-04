Super Bowl LII: Watch all the trailers that aired during the big game

The main event during Super Bowl LII might be the match-up between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, but there are more than a few movie and TV trailers poised to steal the spotlight during the big game.

From the first footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Westworld season 2 to new looks at Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Sparrow, we’ll be rounding up all the trailers airing Sunday for you to watch (or rewatch) right here. Be sure to keep checking back for more updates.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Jurassic World

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

The Cloverfield Paradox

Skyscraper

A Quiet Place

Red Sparrow

Castle Rock (Hulu)

Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Rise (NBC)

