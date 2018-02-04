It's Dwayne Johnson vs. the world's tallest building in Skyscraper Super Bowl spot

Dwayne Johnson has battled wrestlers, street racers, earthquakes, and soon, mutated animals. But now, he’s facing off with the world’s tallest building, which also happens to be on fire.

During Sunday’s Super Bowl, Universal released a new teaser for Skyscraper. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence), the film stars Johnson as Will Ford, a U.S. war veteran and skyscraper security adviser, who is on assignment in China.

“You’ve built the tallest, most advanced building in the world,” Ford tells the building’s owners. “But you’ve brought with it every single safety and security challenge that I can think of. Not only have you brought them all indoors, but you’ve trapped them 240 floors in the air.”

And unsurprisingly, said building gets set ablaze not long after, leaving Ford framed for the crime and trying to get his family out alive.

Skyscaper, which also stars Neve Campbell, blazes into theaters on July 13. Watch the trailer above.