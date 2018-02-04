Eli Manning, Odell Beckham, Jr. spoof Dirty Dancing in NFL commercial

Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. seemingly had the time of their life starring in the latest commercial for the National Football League.

The ad, which premiered Sunday night during NBC’s Super Bowl LII broadcast, sees the New York Giants teammates fronting an adorable tribute to the 1987 romance Dirty Dancing — complete with full choreography — in an ode to touchdown celebrations, which have become increasingly popular among pro players.

The clip begins as the pair — who most recent season was impaired by suspensions and injuries, including a season-ending one for Beckham Jr. — prepares for next season during a practice session. When the Billy Medley/Jennifer Warnes duet “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” kicks in, Manning and Beckham Jr. take each other by the hand and dance across the field. It ends as Beckham Jr. jumps into Manning’s arms, recalling the final dance performed by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the classic film.

When a confused coach tries to intervene, Giants safety Landon Collins stops him with one of the movie’s most memorable lines: “Just let them dance,” he says, and the commercial ends as the NFL looks ahead toward “all the touchdowns to come” later this year.

“Celebrations were a highlight of this season, and we had so many breakout moments where players showed their creativity together,” Dawn Hudson, NFL Chief Marking Officer, said of the commercial — also featuring Giants offensive linemen Brett Jones, John Greco, Chad Wheeler, D.J. Fluke, and John Jerry — via a statement. “We wanted to keep that fun going for the Super Bowl and give our fans something to smile and laugh at that was just about football and how awesome it is to be part of a team.”

Watch the ad in full above.