Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Bowl ad teases a new dino breed

Will those evil dino-breeding scientists ever learn? The Super Bowl commercial for this summer’s mega blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom revealed that, once again, some not-so-bright bad people have created a new species of dinosaur.

“What is that thing?” Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire wonders at the (unseen, but seemingly caged) creature. Another voice replies, “They made it.”

The previous installment of the franchise also featured a new kind of scaly behemoth: the Idominus Rex. We know how that turned out. :/

Kingdom finds stars Chris Pratt and Howard returning to Jurassic World to rescue some dinos threatened by an erupting volcano. But, based on the teaser, it looks like a fair amount of the film takes place off the island, which would be new for the film series. 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park had a climax that took place in San Diego but otherwise the Universal series has stayed tropical.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, directed by JA Bayona (A Monster Calls), hits theaters on June 22. Watch the film’s new footage above.