Jeff Goldblum and Jeep paid homage to the original Jurassic Park film in a Super Bowl ad Sunday.

The nostalgic ad opens with the iconic “must go faster” T-Rex chase scene from the 1993 movie; however, this time around Goldbum is in the driver’s seat of the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler. But that’s not the only twist. After Goldblum evades the T-Rex, it’s revealed that this was all going on inside of his head and he’s actually just sitting in a Jeep showroom.

“Would you like to take it for a test drive?” asks a Jeep saleswoman peeking through the car’s window.

“I just did,” replies Goldblum as the franchise’s epic score fades in.

Goldblum played mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park. While he didn’t appear in the 2015 franchise revival Jurassic World, he will cameo in the upcoming sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Watch the TV spot above.

This wasn’t the only Jurassic-related commercial during that aired during the big game Sunday. Universal also released a new trailer for Fallen Kingdom that teased a new dinosaur breed. Watch it here.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22.