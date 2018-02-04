A Quiet Place debuts chilling new footage in Super Bowl spot

Jessica Derschowitz
February 04, 2018 AT 06:33 PM EST

Before you cheer (or curse) the events of Super Bowl LII, the latest look at A Quiet Place is here to stun you into silence.

The new footage from the upcoming John Kraskinski-directed supernatural thriller aired Sunday ahead of the big game.

A Quiet Place stars Krasinski and real-life wife Emily Blunt as a couple raising their children in silence on a remote farm, where they’re terrorized by an unseen threat. Wonderstruck star Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe (Suburbicon) play their children.

It was announced last week that the film will have its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, ahead of its theatrical bow on April 6. Get a look at the poster below.

Watch the new trailer above, and head here for more coverage of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

