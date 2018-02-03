Harvey Weinstein considering legal action against Uma Thurman after assault accusation

Harvey Weinstein‘s team is considering possible legal action against Uma Thurman, according to a new statement obtained by EW. The Kill Bill star claimed Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a new interview published in The New York Times on Saturday, though Weinstein denied any instance of physical harm.

“Ms. Thurman’s statements to The Times are being carefully examined and investigated before deciding whether any legal action against her would be appropriate,” the new statement, issued Saturday afternoon, reads.

Responding to EW’s request for comment, a spokesperson for Thurman said simply, “The article speaks for itself.”

Thurman had previously told press she was “waiting to feel less angry” about the situation with Weinstein, who has been accused by numerous women of sexual harassment and assault. The actress clarified her feelings in Saturday’s piece in the The Times, saying, “I used the word ‘anger’ but I was more worried about crying, to tell you the truth. I was not a groundbreaker on a story I knew to be true. So what you really saw was a person buying time.” (Weinstein, who is currently in treatment, has denied any instance of nonconsensual sex.)

Thurman discussed her experience with The Times’ writer Maureen Dowd, claiming Weinstein attacked her in a hotel room in England and later threatened to dismantle her career — among other incidents of sexual misconduct. Additional accounts from friend Ilona Herman and ex-husband Ethan Hawke were given to The Times.

“Ben Brafman, Mr. Weinstein’s attorney said that Harvey is stunned and saddened by what he claims to be false accusations by Uma Thurman, someone he has worked closely with for more than two decades,” reads a statement from Weinstein’s representative. “Mr. Weinstein acknowledges making an awkward pass at Ms. Thurman 25 years ago, which he regrets and immediately apologized for. Why Ms. Thurman would wait 25 years to publicly discuss this incident and why according to Weinstein, she would embellish what really happened to include false accusations of attempted physical assault is a mystery to Weinstein and his attorneys.”

Thurman also leveled accusations against her Pulp Fiction director, Quentin Tarantino, stating he pressured her against her will to operate an unstable car on the set of Kill Bill, resulting in an accident and permanent injury.

Reps for Tarantino did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.