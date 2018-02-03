Armie Hammer shows just how awkward his Call Me By Your Name dancing was

Call Me By Your Name fans are obsessed with Armie Hammer’s dancing in the Oscar-nominated film, even though Hammer himself has explained how awkward that moment was for him to shoot. To prove he wasn’t just being modest, the actor shared footage from the set to show just how awkward that scene was.

“For anyone who thought I was exaggerating how terrible filming dance scenes is….,” Hammer wrote of the video posted to Instagram.

“When you’re filming a dance scene, what they don’t tell you is there’s no music. None,” he had explained to James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show. “Like, you get this [snaps his fingers] for like three seconds, and then they cut the click track.”

As expected, the scene Hammer revealed was completely silent apart from awkward shuffling and the actors’ feet hopping around the dance floor. Though, Hammer noted the video was taken of him “trying to keep the non-existent vibe alive” between takes.

Hammer and his costar, Timothée Chalamet, recently met up with their fans in Italy for a midnight dance party, mimicking another scene from the movie. “Party in the Duomo!” they were spotted shouting.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name is a coming-of-age and coming-out tale for 17-year-old Elio (Chalamet), who becomes captivated by an older intern (Hammer) living at his parents’ 17th-century villa in Italy.

The film is nominated for four Oscars — Best Picture, Best Actor (Chalamet), Best Adapted Screenplay (James Ivory), and Best Original Song (Sufjan Stevens).