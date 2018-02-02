Super Bowl movie trailers: What's coming and what's rumored

There is the football game. There are the regular commercials. And there are the true entertainment geek’s favorite part of the Super Bowl: The trailers. For Super Bowl LII, there are a few confirmed major film and TV spots coming. There are a few more that are heavily rumored. And there are others, surely, that we don’t even know about yet (last year’s game revealed about 16 movie and TV trailers).

Here’s what we know, suspect and hope:

Rumored: Solo: A Star Wars Story. The lack of trailer, photos, or just about anything from the next Star Wars entry has become a matter of fan obsession and pundit hand-wringing since the film — as is being cried all over the internet — Opens in Just Four Months! (or, if you’re now counting from February: Just Three Months!). Some say there will be a trailer during the Super Bowl. Others cite rumors that Disney will debut the trailer on Good Morning America on Monday morning. One thing’s for sure: If we still haven’t seen anything from Solo by Tuesday, half the entertainment media industrial complex is going to be writing more stories about reshoots, The Last Jedi gripes and Alden Ehrenreich’s acting coach.

Reported: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. There’s already been one full trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, which seemed to rely on some rather familiar Jurassic franchise tropes (“Run!” “Life, uh, finds a way,” etc), plus added an erupting volcano for some urgency and stuff blowing up. The plot: Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to the island to save dinos. The Super Bowl ad is reportedly a full pricey 90 seconds.

Confirmed: Westworld season 2. Co-creator Jonathan Nolan directs HBO’s first Super Bowl ad in 20 years showcasing the second season of the acclaimed androids run amuck AI sci-fi thriller.

Confirmed: Red Sparrow. A new trailer for Marvel’s Black Widow Red Sparrow is coming, so there will be more opportunities to think about Jennifer Lawrence’s accent and wig situation in this tense spy thriller. Lawrence re-teams with her Hunger Games: Catching Fire director Francis Lawrence for the story of a ballerina recruited into Russian intelligence.

Rumored: Netflix’s Cloverfield sequel God Particle. It’s a J.J. Abrams project so shhhhh! God Particle takes the monster action franchise and resets it in a space station with an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Bruhl, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Chris O’Dowd, Ziyi Zhang and David Oyelowo. According to Deadline, the movie was supposed to open theatrically on April 20 but Netflix might stream it before that. Netflix isn’t confirming any of this, but they’re not saying it’s not true either, so can we just assume it’s all for real?

Reported: Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The Mission: Impossible franchise has gotten, if anything, more or less better as it’s gone along, so this first look at the sixth film in the saga could be pretty cool. Tom Cruise has been in a box office slump lately, however, and broke his ankle during filming, so it will be interesting to see if the 55-year-old action star can once again pull off another stunt-filled blockbuster now that he’s back in his M:I comfort zone.

Confirmed: Skyscraper. Dwayne Johnson plays a building security expert trying to save the day when China’s newest, tallest mega-building catches fire in this film that’s surely better than San Andreas.

Reported: A Quiet Place. Finally, a title unlikely to have any explosions: Quiet Place is supernatural horror film about a family living on a farm who hides from a supernatural evil attracted to sound. John Krasinski (who also directs) and Emily Blunt star.

Misc: Fans hope for the first trailer for Incredibles 2 (please-please!). And almost certainly there will be new trailers for Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and A Wrinkle in Time. Also, there will be trailers for Amazon’s Jack Ryan and Hulu’s Castle Rock, but both were released online early.