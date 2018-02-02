Stan Lee 'doing well' after being rushed to the hospital with a heart problem

Famed comic book creator and Marvel icon Stan Lee was hospitalized Wednesday night after suffering from shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat.

TMZ reported Lee, 95, was taken to Cedars-Sinai. A rep for Lee told The Hollywood Reporter he is now doing fine.

“Stan is doing well and feeling good,” the rep said in a statement. “He is staying there for a few days for some check-ups as a safety precaution.”

PEOPLE has reached out to Lee’s reps for comment but has yet to receive a response.

“All I really want to do is tell you that I’m feeling great,” Lee told ABC7 in a Skype interview on Thursday. “I’m glad I spent that evening in the hospital. It did me a lot of good. It probably did my fans a lot of good. It kept me off their backs for the evening. But I’m feeling good now and I can’t wait to get in there and tangle with all the competition.”

Lee was recently photographed at the Black Panther premiere on Monday in Los Angeles, posing with the film’s star Chadwick Boseman, and then, later, with eager fans.

The film producer created the character in 1966 along with Jack Kirby, a comic book artist. Lee frequently makes cameo appearances in the Marvel films.

Lee’s wife, Joan, died in July 2017 at the age of 93. The former hat model married Lee in 1947.

Last year, Lee told THR how he knew Joan was the one for him. “She was the girl I had been drawing all my life.”