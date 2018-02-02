Shaft actors past and present assemble in photo from set of reboot

Three generations of Shaft actors came together this week to welcome another son of Shaft into the family.

Jessie T. Usher plays John Shaft III in the new film Shaft from New Line, and he was joined on set by his predecessors Samuel L. Jackson and Richard Roundtree.

Roundtree originated the role of John Shaft in three films — Shaft, Shaft’s Big Score!, and Shaft in Africa — as well as on the CBS series in the 1970s. In 2000, he handed the reigns to Jackson, who played John Shaft II in the subsequent movie.

Isaac Hayes won a Best Original Song Oscar in 1972 for the Shaft theme song, and it was his official memorial Twitter account that shared the photo as filming continued in Atlanta, Georgia. Hayes’ grandson, Isaac Hayes III, is the fourth man spotted next to the actors.

“They say that #SHAFT family are some Bad Mutha#%*!as,” the tweet reads. “3 Generations. 1 Movie.”

Tim Story (Ride Along 2) is at the helm of Shaft, which was written by Alex Barnow and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. The film follows John Shaft Jr.(Usher), a.k.a. JJ, is a cybersecurity expert for the FBI, but he seeks out a different kind of expertise from his absentee dad, John Shaft (Jackson) after his best friend’s untimely death. The film also stars Alexandra Shipp (Straight Outta Compton), Regina Hall (Girls Trip), and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

Story shared additional videos of the three Shaft generations, while Usher revealed another set photo for good measure.

“When you hear the name ‘Shaft’ you better be thinking broken fingers and the finest leather goods,” the actor wrote.

“My Shaft movie is going to be definitely not straight action,” Story told Slash Film in an August interview. “We’re going action-comedy or comedy-action, I’m not exactly sure which one comes first. We’re going to definitely make sure the stakes in the world are real, and then you’ve got these characters who are dealing with kind of a father/son situation, we’re going to see them put a family back together.”