Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish has perfect (and hilarious, naturally) response to Oscars snub

Tiffany Haddish has received a lot of great things this year: hosting gig on Saturday Night Live; becoming a Groupon spokesperson; Super Bowl commercial; Paul Thomas Anderson’s phone number. But one thing she didn’t get that many believe she deserved was an Oscar nomination. The Girls Trip star isn’t sweating it, though, considering her perfect and reasonable philosophy that, “If it doesn’t come with a check, then I’m not that interested.”

After years as a stand-up comedian, one-off TV guest spots, and commercial appearances, Haddish got her big break with her scene-stealing role as the always-down-for-a-party Dina in the hit comedy Girls Trip. Despite her role being in a summer studio comedy, the actress’ name would often come up in the awards season discussion — she won the Best Supporting Actress award from the New York Film Critics Circle (her 18-minute acceptance speech is a must-see). But the buzz wasn’t enough to land Haddish among those nominated at the Golden Globes or Oscars.

“That support meant the world to me,” she tells EW. “I really, really appreciate it. It validated all the hard work I’ve been doing over all these years. It lets me know that I really am on the right track, people approve of me, the fact that they wanted me to have that award or be nominated means so much and it just makes me want to work harder, so I can continue to entertain the masses.”

Michele K. Short/Universal

That said, she has much bigger priorities than some gold statue.

“But at the end of the day, I’m not that concerned about awards like that,” she continued. “I’m not really into that, I’m more into the job. What’s the next job? If the award comes with a check, then I want that award. But if it doesn’t come with a check, then I’m not that interested. I’d much rather join NASCAR and get a trophy and a check. [Laughs] Like, I don’t have space in my house for this trophy, so I need checks so I can get a bigger house. But I really do appreciate it.”

What does interest Haddish and comes with a check is a potential sequel to Girls Trip, which scored strong reviews and over $140 million at the box office upon its release in July. Haddish makes it seem like just a matter of time before she’s reunited with Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall for more R-rated fun (just imagine what else they could do with a grapefruit!).

“I have been constantly bothering the studios about that,” she shares. “Every time I see one of the executives, I say, ‘When are we doing Girls Trip 2? How’s it going to work out? Here, I have a few ideas.’ I’m like writing it myself. I’m so ready for Girls Trip 2 to happen. And so is Jada and Queen Latifah and Regina, we all talk about it. We talk to each other at least once or twice a month, like ‘What do you think? What about this idea?’ I’m like, we should just write it ourselves and then present it to the studio, like, ‘When are we going to shoot this?'”

Last year, Haddish also found success in the literary world with her New York Times bestseller The Last Black Unicorn. The memoir’s title stemmed from a slightly different and meaner nickname originally given to Haddish in elementary school.

“Kids used to make fun of me and call me a ‘dirty ass unicorn’ because I had a wart growing out of my forehead,” she recalls. “At first, it used to really hurt my feelings. And then, I had to stop and think, ‘Yeah, I like unicorns. You know what, if they call me that, I’m going to chase them and stab them with my horn.’ I embraced it, so I always just thought of myself as a unicorn. ‘I’m the black unicorn, the last black unicorn. I’m magical, I’m powerful, I’m strong.’ I was constantly positive talking myself to be better.”

Added Haddish, “And now I know all those kids that used to call me a dirty unicorn are like, ‘This bitch took my sh—.’ [Laughs]. I’m sorry for cussing, but that is so funny to me. These bullies sometimes are setting you up for success, you just don’t realize it in the moment.”