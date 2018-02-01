Steven Yeun talks Mayhem (and constipation) in exclusive commentary clip

In director Joe Lynch’s new action-horror movie Mayhem, Steven Yeun plays a character named Derek Cho, who, after being unjustly fired from his job, discovers his law firm’s building is under quarantine for a mysterious and dangerous virus. Chaos erupts throughout the office as the victims of the disease begin acting out their wildest impulses. Joining forces with a former client (Samara Weaving) who has a grudge of her own, Derek savagely fights tooth and nail to get to the executives on the top floor and settle the score once and for all.

Mayhem is now available to watch on the horror- and thriller-streaming service Shudder, where viewers also have the choice to see the film with a commentary from Lynch and Yeun.

Watch the — unsurprisingly mayhem-filled — trailer for Lynch’s film above and exclusively hear a clip from the pair’s commentary, below.