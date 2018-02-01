Selma Blair shares thoughts on Hellboy reboot: 'My heart is broken'

Selma Blair isn’t exactly thrilled for the new Hellboy reboot. She may not have had as fiery of a response to the idea as original star Ron Perlman, but she told CinemaBlend in a recent interview how her “heart is broken.”

“God, you know, people are fans of Hellboy and also fans of [director] Guillermo [del Toro],” Blair said. “So part of us, the ones that were so loyal to Guillermo, our hearts are broken that it didn’t work out with the greatest third installment ever written that I wish I could play more than anything in the world.”

Blair played pyrokinetic Liz Sherman in del Toro’s Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. The filmmaker had been trying to complete his fantasy trilogy, but despite hopeful remarks made during interviews over the years, it never came to pass. Now Lionsgate is making a completely new Hellboy with Stranger Things‘ David Harbour in the titular role and Game of Thrones and Westworld director Neil Marshall at the helm.

Everett Collection

The new film — scheduled for release on Jan. 11, 2019 — will be a darker, R-rated take on the character that more closely resembles the original comics by Mike Mignola.

“I truly hope that Mike Mignola has his vision out there for the darker Hellboy [to] come to light, and I’m sure he will,” Blair commented, “and David Harbour is excellent and everyone involved, but no my heart is broken.”

Perlman discussed the role with Harbour in an “epic summit” he teased in a photo on social media. “I’ve made my peace with it,” Perlman wrote of the reboot in a previous Reddit AMA discussion. “I refuse to answer any questions about it.”

Hellboy will now see Milla Jovovich as the villainous Blood Queen, Ian McShane as Professor Broom, Daniel Dae Kim as Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense agent Ben Daimio, and American Honey‘s Sasha Lane as comic character Alice Monaghan. You can watch Harbour discuss the upcoming film in the video at the top of this post.