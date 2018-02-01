Rachel McAdams, Rachel Weisz spark forbidden passion in Disobedience trailer

A tale of two Rachels begins with yearning for forbidden fruit, as seen in the first trailer for Sebastián Lelio’s upcoming drama Disobedience.

Following an Orthodox Jewish woman, Ronit (Rachel Weisz), as she returns to her family home in the wake of a weighty transgression and her rabbi father’s unexpected death, Disobedience seemingly charts a complex path through the dark side of religion-backed prejudice — specifically when it comes to queer romance.

As she grieves alongside her relatives (many of them wary of her unexpected return) Ronit forms an immediate attraction to Esti (Rachel McAdams), the wife of her cousin Dovid (Alessandro Nivola). The pair’s magnetic draw to each other evolves from lustful glances to many a passionate rendezvous, which causes a rift in Esti’s marriage.

“Why did you get married?” Ronit asks her partner. Alluding to her true identity, Esti responds: “I think he felt that marriage would cure me.”

Lelio, whose transgender romance-thriller A Fantastic Woman is currently in the running for the best foreign language film Oscar, debuted Disobedience at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, where it earned glowing reviews from movie critics. The film is based on Naomi Alderman’s 2006 novel of the same name.

Disobedience enters limited release on April 27. Watch its first trailer above.