Rose McGowan responds to Weinstein claim: ‘Sad, pathetic, sexist’

Rose McGowan is firing back at Harvey Weinstein with a detailed and scathing statement attacking the disgraced producer’s latest claims.

Weinstein released a statement Tuesday via his attorney that disputed McGowan’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her in a hot tub in 1997, claiming he had an email from her former manager which said that McGowan had told her afterward that their encounter was “consensual” but she “regretted having done” it. Weinstein also claimed he had an email from Affleck saying McGowan never told him that she was attacked by the producer, contradicting her account. (Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.)

After initially unleashing a profane tweet about the claims, McGowan released a new statement Wednesday via her representative. “Yesterday’s statement from Mr. Weinstein and his attorney Ben Brafman unequivocally proves a continued attempt to malign, smear, and ‘slut shame’ Rose McGowan,” it said in part. “It is an affront not only to Rose, but to the hundreds of women who have come forward with their stories of harassment, sexual abuse, and rape perpetrated by Mr. Weinstein and those like him. This is a sad, pathetic old-fashioned sexist attempt to undermine obvious truth, and the gaslighting will no longer be tolerated. … Mr. Weinstein’s attempts to discredit Rose is part of his 20-year-long campaign to silence her, clearly proving he IS the monster so many women have described him to be.”

The statement also said McGowan, like “so many other #MeToo’s,” will “continue to push back at ingrained thought and a corrupt power structure.” It added, “She will not be commenting further. The truth can be found in her work: BRAVE the book, it can be found in the rawness of Citizen Rose and in the music, lyrics and emotion of Planet 9. It is time true voices were heard and it is time for the lies to stop.”