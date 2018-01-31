Michelle MacLaren to direct Chris Pratt in Cowboy Ninja Viking

Seemingly having run out of prestigious TV shows to direct, Michelle MacLaren is setting her sights on the big screen.

A veteran of Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, and The Walking Dead, MacLaren has been tapped to helm Universal Pictures’ Cowboy Ninja Viking, which will star Chris Pratt as a new kind of assassin with the ability to manifest the toughest skills of three different personas (hence the title).

Based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo, the screenplay was originally written by Zombieland scribes Paul Wernick and Everett David Reese, with Craig Mazin (The Hangover II) handling the most recent draft.

Over the last decade, MacLaren has become one of the most in-demand directors in television, with credits including Westworld, Better Call Saul, The Leftovers, and The Deuce, for which she currently serves as an executive producer. She was also initially set to write and direct Wonder Woman, but left the project due to creative differences.”

Cowboy Ninja Viking is scheduled to theaters June 28, 2019.