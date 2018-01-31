Jim Parsons joins Zac Efron in Extremely Wicked Ted Bundy film

Jim Parsons will spar with Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy in the new film centered on the notorious serial killer, EW has learned.

The star of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory will portray Larry Simpson in director Joe Berlinger’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. Simpson was the lead prosecutor during Bundy’s highly televised 1979 murder trial, which led to his execution in 1989.

Parsons, who will soon be seen in Broadway’s The Boys in the Band, marks the latest in a line of casting reveals for a film that began shooting in Covington, Kentucky, in mid-January.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile is told from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), Bundy’s longtime girlfriend. It was during their relationship that Bundy committed multiple murders, and it was Kloepfer who helped the authorities finally convict him.

John Malkovich costars in the film as Judge Edward Cowart, who presided over Bundy’s trial and sentenced him to death. Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), meanwhile, takes the role of Bundy’s ex-wife, Carole Ann Boone, who had an ongoing relationship with Bundy that lasted through his trial.

Other actors confirmed are Haley Joel Osment as a character named Jerry, Westworld’s Angela Sarafyan, The Americans’ Dylan Baker as Utah prosecutor David Yokum, and Billions’ Terry Kinney as Detective Mike Fisher.

Penned by Michael Werwie, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile depicts how one man’s routine traffic stop leads to the revelations of his vast amount of crimes.

Berlinger and his cast haven’t been shy about sharing sneak peeks at the film, including a first look at Efron and Collins in character.

Schemin’ #behindthescenes🎬 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jan 26, 2018 at 2:33pm PST

#BugLife #behindthescenes 🎬 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jan 30, 2018 at 7:22am PST

Liz between scenes… A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:58am PST

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news about Parsons.

This article has been updated with additional casting info.