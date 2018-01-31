Get a first look at The Art and Making of Pacific Rim Uprising

On March 23, the battle between Kaiju and Jaegers will continue with the release of director Steven S. DeKnight’s Pacific Rim Uprising, the John Boyega-starring sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 sci-fi extravaganza. But how did DeKnight get those giant monsters and massive robots to convincingly battle each other? The answer to that and a whole lot of other questions will be revealed in The Art and Making of Pacific Rim Uprising, a new book chronicling the film’s creation via a wide range of visual materials and interviews with the cast and crew.

The Art and Making of Pacific Rim Uprising hits shelves March 20, but EW readers can get an exclusive sneak peek at the book, which is written by Daniel Wallace and features a foreword by DeKnight, below.

Insight Editions

Insight Editions

Insight Editions