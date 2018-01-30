The First Purge teaser trailer wants to make America great again

Earlier today, we learned that the fourth film in The Purge franchise will be called The First Purge. Now comes a teaser for the movie, which will open July 4. Was it planned that the promo drop just as President Trump began his State of the Union address? You might think that, but we couldn’t possibly say.

“What makes America great?” asks the voiceover for the teaser, which is full of patriotic imagery. “The answer’s simple really. Americans make America great. You are the lifeblood of the nation and your rights as Americans must be safeguarded. There is only one solution to keep our country great — a new tradition. Participate today and nothing will make you prouder than when your boy looks up at you and says, ‘Dad, I wanna purge too!'”

The First Purge is directed by Gerard McMurray and written by James DeMonaco, who both wrote and directed the previous three films in the franchise, beginning with 2013’s The Purge. This new film stars Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, and Marisa Tomei.

Watch the teaser for The First Purge, above.