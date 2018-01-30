Paramount fires Amusement Park director over claims of 'inappropriate and unwanted conduct'

Dylan Brown, a veteran animator for some of Pixar’s biggest films, has been fired by Paramount from his upcoming directorial debut Amusement Park due to allegations of “inappropriate and unwanted conduct.”

“We are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace that is free of harassment or inappropriate conduct, so we take allegations of misconduct and impropriety very seriously,” a Paramount studio rep said in a statement. “We received allegations of inappropriate and unwanted conduct by Dylan Brown in the workplace and we conducted a thorough investigation, and he is no longer employed by the company.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, Paramount’s investigation was the result of complaints that were corroborated by multiple women.

“Mr. Brown disputes these allegations,” Brown’s lawyer told EW in a statement. “They are defamatory, and he is considering his legal options.”

After previously working on Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles as an animator, Brown was set to make his directorial debut on Amusement Park. Production on the animated film — which features a voice cast of Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Ken Jeong, Kenan Thompson, and Jeffrey Tambor — is nearly complete, according to a source close to the production, and it is on track to keep its March 15, 2019 release date.

The news about the former Pixar employee comes two months after John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, took a leave of absence, citing his own “missteps.”