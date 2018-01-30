Groundhog Day returning to theaters for 25th anniversary

Ever want to relive a comedy classic again and again … and again? Now you can, as Groundhog Day is returning to theaters in February to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Directed by Harold Ramis, the film stars Bill Murray as weatherman Phil Connors, who magically gets stuck repeating the worst day of his live over and over. Andie MacDowell costars as Connors’ producer and love interest.

The beloved film has also spawned a Tony-nominated musical, penned by Ramis’ co-writer Danny Rubin with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and it has inspired many pop culture homages — everyone from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to The Mindy Project has done their own version of Groundhog Day.

In honor of the film’s silver anniversary, Sony Pictures Entertainment has already released a special edition of Groundhog Day on Blu-ray in 4K Ultra HD. And fittingly, the film will return to theaters on Groundhog Day (Feb. 2), restored in 4K from the original 35mm. Participating theaters can be found on the film’s website.