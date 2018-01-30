Sons of Anarchy star offers words of wisdom in exclusive clip from gritty gang drama Badsville

In the drama Badsville, a gang leader named Wink (Ian McLaren) vows to his dying mother to put his life of crime behind him, only to find that someone will do the unimaginable to stop him.

In addition to McLaren, Badsville stars Benjamin Barrett, Tamara Duarte, and Sons of Anarchy actor Emilio Rivera. The film is directed by April Mullen (Below Her Mouth, Wynonna Earp) and written by McLaren and Barrett.

“Badsville brings high stakes, a unique tone, strong characters, and violent heartbreak,” says Mullen in a statement. “It’s always refreshing when a script speaks so closely to one’s truth and a new voice is born and Ian McLaren and Benjamin Barrett have done just that.”

Epic Pictures is releasing Badsville on VOD and Digital Download today.

Watch an exclusive clip from Badsville above and the film’s, at times brutal, trailer, below.