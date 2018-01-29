Sam Raimi in talks to direct Kingkiller Chronicle adaptation

The Kingkiller Chronicle may have found its director.

According to his reps at CAA, Sam Raimi is in talks to direct the Lionsgate film adaptation, based on Patrick Rothfuss’ wildly popular series of fantasy novels. The adaptation has been brewing for some time — Lionsgate first secured the rights to the books for potential adaptation into movies, TV series, and video games in 2015.

In late 2016, it was announced that Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was joining the project as a creative producer for the franchise, writing original music for both film and TV adaptations.

Lionsgate declined to comment on Raimi’s potential involvement.

Based on the best-selling first book in Rothfuss’ series, The Name of the Wind, the film is being adapted for the screen by Lindsey Beer (Transformers: The Last Knight). The series follows the wizard Kvothe, who emerges from a traumatic childhood to become a notorious figure in his world.

Raimi has not directed a film since 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful, focusing instead on producing in recent years. He is perhaps best known for helming the original Evil Dead and Spider-Man movies.

Variety first reported the news.