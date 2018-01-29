Lin-Manuel Miranda gives update on In the Heights movie

In 2016, it was reported that The Weinstein Company was developing a film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit In the Heights, with a screenplay written by the musical’s book writer, Quiara Alegría Hudes, and Jon M. Chu lined up to direct.

Since then, however, Harvey Weinstein was fired from his studio in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him. Miranda said in October that he was “appalled and repulsed” by the Weinstein news, and supported Hudes’ call for The Weinstein Company to drop the film. (Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.)

Over the weekend, after a panel at BroadwayCon marking the 10th anniversary of Heights’ Broadway bow, Miranda told EW that’s still where things stand for the project. When asked if there was any update on the status of the film adaptation, he said, “I think that company is getting their ducks in a row and we’ll see what happens. We made our position very clear, and there’s sort of no news yet.”

In the Heights, which arrived on Broadway in 2008 and went on to win four Tony Awards, follows a bodega owner (played in the original production by Miranda, who also wrote the show’s music and lyrics) and his fellow residents in the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.

Friday’s BroadwayCon panel featured Miranda and Hudes alongside costars Christopher Jackson (Benny), Karen Olivo (Vanessa), Mandy Gonzalez (Nina), and others.

“What’s wonderful is the reunion and actually being back with this cast,” Miranda said of marking the show’s decade anniversary. “We spent so much time together — not just the typical year you spend on Broadway but years workshopping. Janet and Chris have been with this since it started. And so, it felt like family.”

Head here for more from Miranda on the 10th anniversary of In the Heights.