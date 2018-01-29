Blake Lively's hand injury halts production on The Rhythm Section

The Rhythm Section is going quiet.

EW has confirmed that the Blake Lively spy thriller has indefinitely shut down production while the actress recovers from a hand injury she suffered while performing a stunt in December.

Although filming on the Eon Productions and Paramount project was temporarily suspended after Lively’s injury, her initial surgery did not go as planned and a second procedure will be required, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news.

It’s unclear when production might recommence, and whether the film will keep its Feb. 22, 2019, release date.

Announced last summer, The Rhythm Section is based on the first of British author Mark Burnell’s four Stephanie Patrick novels; it centers on a woman who learns that the plane crash that killed her family was not an accident and adopts the identity of an assassin to track down those responsible.

Reed Morano (Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) is directing, and Jude Law costars.