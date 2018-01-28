To commemorate the Academy Awards celebrating 90 years of film, Entertainment Weekly is holding the EW Oscar Bracket Battle, and the Best Actress category is about to come to a close. Our film critics and editors selected the best winners throughout history and landed on the top 64; and now, after five rounds of voting, it’s officially time to cast your vote for the winner.

The two contenders who made it to the finals are Vivien Leigh for Gone With the Wind and Meryl Streep for Sophie’s Choice.

Keep up the voting below, and be sure to share your picks on social media with the hashtag #EWOscarBattle. (You can also download the full bracket here.) Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the winner will be announced the following day, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. ET.

Between now and the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony on March 4, we’ll also be launching our bracket for Best Actress and Best Picture. Watch this page for updates throughout.