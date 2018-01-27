Ryan Kwanten foils a heist during a hurricane in The Hurricane Heist trailer

A $600 million stash during 600 mph winds? It’s a hurricane heist!

True Blood veteran Ryan Kwanten and Taken‘s Maggie Grace band together to stop a robbery during a massive storm, as shown in the first trailer for the self-explanatory The Hurricane Heist. Once called Category 5, the film is directed by Rob Cohen, the guy behind The Fast and the Furious and xXx.

A treasury agent named Casey (Grace) is tasked with babysitting the U.S. treasury facility on the Gulf Coast of Alabama during a Category 5 hurricane when a band of thieves plans to rob the joint. Events turn murderous when the criminals realize they need a security code known only by Casey. Meanwhile, the agent has teamed up with a meteorologist (Kong: Skull Island‘s Toby Kebbell) and his brother named — wait for it — Breeze (Kwanten).

There aren’t enough pun-tastic tag lines to go around, but here’s another one: time to make it rain!

In addition to its on-the-nose name, the Hurricane Heist trailer also features the Scorpions hit “Rock You Like a Hurricane” to drive home the rip-roaring nature of the story.

With a screenplay penned by Jeff Dixon and Scott Windhauser, the film also features actors Ralph Ineson, Randy Couture, Melissa Bolona, and Jamie Andrew Cutler. Kwanten and Grace will also be seen on the small screen with Crackle’s The Oath and AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, respectively.

The Hurricane Heist will sweep through theaters beginning March 9. Watch the trailer above.