Dunkirk and I, Tonya win top honors at ACE Eddie Awards

Dunkirk, I, Tonya, and Coco are all aces, as far as the American Cinema Editors are concerned. The 68th annual ACE Eddie Awards, presented during a black-tie ceremony in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night, honored each of these films with top honors.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, edited by Lee Smith, received the award for best edited drama feature. Craig Gillespie’s Tonya Harding biopic, edited by Tatiana S. Riegel, earned best edited comedy feature, and Pixar’s latest received the same honor for animated fair.

Smith and Riegel will now go head-to-head at the Oscars as both have been nominated in the best film editing category, along with Sidney Wolinsky (The Shape of Water), Jon Gregory (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), and Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos (Baby Driver). Coco, edited by Steve Bloom, was also nominated for best animated film by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Other big winners from the ACE Eddie Awards include Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale for best drama editing in commercial and non-commercial television (respectively), as well as Black-ish and Curb Your Enthusiasm for best comedy editing in commercial and non-commercial television.

See the full list of winners below.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

Dunkirk

Lee Smith, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

I, Tonya

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Coco

Steve Bloom

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Jane

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

Five Came Back: The Price of Victory

Will Znidaric

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Black-ish: “Lemons”

John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker”

Jonathan Corn, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial”

Andrew Seklir, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred”

Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

Genius: Einstein “Chapter One”

James D. Wilcox

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”

Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas

STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER

Mariah Zenk – Missouri State University