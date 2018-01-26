Watch this Lady Bird trailer where every word is hilariously screamed

Maureen Lee Lenker
January 26, 2018

This new trailer for Lady Bird is a scream. Literally.

A fan-created trailer for Oscar-nominated, critical darling features the creator of the viral video dubbing over every line for every character with her own voice screaming the dialogue.

The result is a bizarre, yet also incredibly hilarious take on the Greta Gerwig film, taking the trailer’s funny and emotional exchanges and heightening them even further.

The creator, named Toni with Twitter username @laterchalamet, also created a similar re-mixed trailer for Scream Call Me By Your Name — Elio and Oliver yell at each other with newfound passion.

Watch both re-dubbed trailers above to have your face screaming, sorry, streaming with tears of laughter.

