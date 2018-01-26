Ava DuVernay, Gina Rodriguez, more share photos of themselves directing for #FemaleFilmmakerFriday

There’s never been a more pertinent time to celebrate women behind the camera — with the #TimesUp movement working to make workplaces safer for all and Greta Gerwig becoming only the fifth woman ever to receive a best director Oscar nomination, the inequity of women in Hollywood has had a harsh light cast on it of late.

The statistics still remain dispiriting — a new study found that only 11 percent of 2017’s top 250 films were directed by women.

With the notion that it’s difficult to aspire to become something you don’t see, female filmmakers shared Friday on Twitter photos of themselves directing on set and highlighting the work of women behind the camera.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna posted a photo of herself directing with the caption, “We were planning this for 2/2 but people were excited, so let’s go for it! My friend Tamra Davis recently posted a photo of herself directing and it inspired me, so I invited some women to do the same. It’s hard to become what you do not see. #femalefilmmakerfriday.”

We were planning this for 2/2 but people were excited, so let's go for it! My friend Tamra Davis recently posted a photo of herself directing and it inspired me, so I invited some women to do the same. It's hard to become what you do not see. #femalefilmmakerfriday pic.twitter.com/be9w7qh10A — Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) January 26, 2018

This kicked off a viral trend which inspired the likes of Ava DuVernay, Gina Rodriguez, Lesli Linka Glatter, and more to join in and share photos of themselves while directing. Many used the platform to speak out about inequity, with Glatter writing, “It shouldn’t be harder for our daughters to direct than for our sons, it should be an equal playing field. It’s time that this is no longer an issue, the time is NOW!!!”

While this marked the first time the trend went viral, Female Filmmaker Friday has been a hashtag and trend since 2014 when writer Marya E. Gates began a column with that name on her blog Cinema Fanatic, which then became a podcast in 2017. Each week, Gates highlighted a female-helmed film for readers to check out — the title then became “A Year with Women,” a year-long campaign watching, tweeting, and discussing films created by women.

See below for a sampling of tweets from the various female directors participating in #FemaleFilmmakerFriday.

Happy #FemaleFilmmakerFriday. I love seeing all the images of women helmers doing their work. We are a small, but mighty tribe. A few pix with my boys on #WrinkleinTime. pic.twitter.com/tWUawlkGVt — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 26, 2018

Fifth film. When I finally KINDA felt like I knew what I was doing. The thrill of this job is – you grow everyday. Like a flower filled with sun and water. Saluting all the lady helmers out here calling shots. #femalefilmmakerfriday https://t.co/zGzH6ENw8g — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 26, 2018

#femalefilmmakerfriday It shouldn’t be harder for our daughters to direct than for our sons, it should be an equal playing field. It’s time that this is no longer an issue, the time is NOW!!!@SHO_Homeland pic.twitter.com/lsiruQNJlI — Lesli Linka Glatter (@LeslilinkaG) January 26, 2018

#femalefilmmakerfriday my 1st experience directing was on the show #JanetheVirgin it was afforded to me by Wonder Woman @JennieUrman As a woman of color and the star of the show I found it both challenging and invigorating! I can and I did! Just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/1soG2NiAj9 — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 26, 2018

I adore #FemaleFilmmakerFriday Click the tag to see! I’m not a director myself but here are some of the inspirational early pioneers in my book… pic.twitter.com/r6bPL3SC9Q — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) January 26, 2018

For #femalefilmmakerfriday, I’m obviously going to direct your attention to the incredible, the talented, the compassionate & lovely @juliahartowitz (pictured here with the awesome Gugu Mbatha-Raw). ♥️🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼♥️ pic.twitter.com/FYZKtVUoA5 — Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) January 26, 2018

For the next generation of young women to see themselves doing what they ❤️ and realize it's possible. On the set of my feature film Hellion. #femalefilmmakerfriday pic.twitter.com/vVhuwTJSZl — Kat Candler (@katcandler) January 26, 2018

#FemaleFilmmakerFriday: Between 1949–53, Ida Lupino directed 5 feature films, making her the most prolific female filmmaker of the era 🎬 ⚡️ “Ida Lupino: The Woman Who Broke the Celluloid Ceiling"https://t.co/y9BV11s6ML pic.twitter.com/hbnxKhSyma — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) January 26, 2018

It’s #femalefilmmakerfriday. I’m proud I took the plunge and started directing. Don’t let anything stop you from being the kind of storyteller you want to be. pic.twitter.com/s7k41mDQxg — Julie Plec (@julieplec) January 26, 2018

On the set of #cloakanddagger. In the green bomber that keeps me toasty on freezing night shoots because I cannot function when I am cold. #femalefilmmakerfriday pic.twitter.com/D3YBXWA7XO — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) January 26, 2018

THANK YOU to all the women directors who have worked and are currently working in #shondaland! #femalefilmmakerfriday You change the game! — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 26, 2018

#femalefilmmakerfriday Directing The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, super fun times pic.twitter.com/hw5XzD1PtK — Laurie Collyer (@lauriecollyer) January 26, 2018

Pioneering filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché wrote, directed or produced more than 1,000 films. #femalefilmmakerfriday pic.twitter.com/NVciwBq8sP — AFI (@AmericanFilm) January 26, 2018

#FemaleFilmmakerFriday: Melissa Rosenberg ("Jessica Jones"), Dee Rees ("Mudbound"), Tamara Jenkins ("Private Life"), Rachel Morrison ("Mudbound") pic.twitter.com/EFtr00S86e — Netflix US (@netflix) January 26, 2018