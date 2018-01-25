2018 Oscar movies as The Good Place screenshots

Dana Schwartz
January 25, 2018 AT 03:11 PM EST

If you haven’t seen all (or any) of the 2018 Oscar movies, it may seem like an insurmountable task to start now, slogging through hours of emotional speeches and family tragedies just so you can be the smuggest attendee at your Oscar party.

Movies are long. Do you know what’s shorter? An episode of The Good Place. Do you know what’s even shorter than an episode of The Good Place? A single still photo from an episode of The Good Place. You’re welcome.

The Shape of Water: 

NBC

Lady Bird:

NBC

Molly’s Game:

NBC
NBC

I, Tonya:

NBC

Phantom Thread: 

NBC
NBC
NBC

The Greatest Showman:

NBC

Get Out:

NBC


Dunkirk:

NBC

Also Dunkirk:

NBC

The Post:

NBC

The Disaster Artist:

NBC

The Darkest Hour:

NBC
NBC

Call Me By Your Name:

NBC

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri:

NBC

The LEGO Batman Movie:

NBC

