Gal Gadot reacts to Wonder Woman Oscars snub

Gal Gadot is opening up about Wonder Woman being snubbed in the Oscar nominations.

After her 2017 breakout sensation was shut out of every category, the star had a characteristically upbeat take on the matter when asked about the shutout by a reporter.

“I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that Wonder Woman wasn’t nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that,” she told Entertainment Tonight while gracing a red carpet at Revlon’s Live Boldly Campaign event in New York City on Wednesday. “I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!”

Previously, EW spoke to Gadot at length for our Entertainers of the Year issue, and she walked us through her ups and downs of 2017 while ushering Wonder Woman to the big screen.