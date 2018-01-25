Rub that magic lamp and take a magic carpet ride because Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin has wrapped principal production.

The adaptation, which stars Will Smith as the wise-cracking Genie originated by Robin Williams, is slated for a May 2019 release, but the cast has now officially finished shooting and the movie will head into post-production.

Mena Massoud, who will star as the titular street rat with a heart of gold, shared the news Thursday on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself holding a massive Aladdin clapboard, alongside a caption which read, “That’s a wrap on Aladdin! It’s been an incredible journey and I can’t wait for you all to see it next year. Thank you to the cast & crew for your endless hard work and your passion. #Aladdin#2019.”

Though we still have over a year to wait to take this journey into a whole new world, the anticipation is already building with regular social media posts from the stars on set.

Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie and also starring Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, hits theaters May 24, 2019.