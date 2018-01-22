Ryan Reynolds to reunite with Deadpool writers for new Clue movie

Ryan Reynolds, in the study, with the candlestick?

The Canadian actor is on board to star in and produce a new movie based on the murder-mystery board game Clue, EW has confirmed. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of Deadpool and its upcoming sequel, are in talks to reunite with Reynolds and pen the script.

The new Clue, which is not envisioned as a remake of the 1985 film, is the result of Reynolds and his production company Maximum Effort agreeing to a three-year first-look deal with Twentieth Century Fox Film. The pact keeps the actor at the studio behind his signature Deadpool franchise.

Reynolds will return as the wisecracking mercenary superhero May 18 for Deadpool 2, and he’s also set to take on the title role in Universal and Legendary’s Detective Pikachu, due in 2019.

