In his six films based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, Peter Jackson transported viewers to J.R.R. Tolkien’s land of Middle-Earth and experience what it would have looked like to march alongside the Fellowship of the Ring on their quest to destroy Sauron. For his next film, Jackson is going to try pulling off the same feat with World War I, taking archival footage from the conflict and digitally restoring it to show what life in the Great War might actually have been like.

The film project is part of 14-18 NOW, the United Kingdom’s arts program commissioned to commemorate the centennial of World War I’s end in 1918. Jackson spent time watching archival footage in the Imperial War Museum, and has used modern technology to update and colorize the footage. It’s also been paired with similarly archival interviews with World War I veterans.

“We have made a movie to show the experience of what it was like to fight in this war,” Jackson said in an announcement video. “We don’t talk about strategies, battles, or the historical aspects of the war. We just talk about the social experience, the human experience, of being in the war. I’ve never heard these interviews before, and they talk about it in a way that’s surprising.”

The film will have its premiere during the London Film Festival in October before being broadcast on BBC television. A copy will also go to every school in the U.K. for education purposes. Watch Jackson’s video above.