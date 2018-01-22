John Cena in talks to star in Duke Nukem movie

For once, John Cena might actually have to beef up for a role.

The wrestler-turned-actor is in talks to headline a big-screen adaptation of the Duke Nukem video game franchise, EW has confirmed. No writer or director is currently attached to Paramount project, which is being produced by Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes.

If a deal comes to fruition, Cena would star as the muscular, cigar-chewing, sunglass-wearing, flat-top-having, alien-killing action hero. The character debuted in the 1991 game Duke Nukem and has subsequently been featured in a plethora of sequels and spin-offs.

Cena, a 13-time WWE champion, began his transition to film in 2006 with The Marine and has recently kicked into high gear. Just last year, he showed his range by starring in the war thriller The Wall, facing off with Mark Wahlberg in Daddy’s Home 2, and voicing the title character in the animated movie Ferdinand. He’s staying busy in 2018, with lead roles in Blockers and the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee.