It's down to 16 in EW's Best Actress Oscar Bracket

Jessica Derschowitz
January 21, 2018 AT 10:00 AM EST

To commemorate the Academy Awards celebrating 90 years of film, Entertainment Weekly is holding the EW Oscar Bracket Battle. Over the final two weeks of January, we’ll be putting winners from the Best Actress category in head-to-head battles.

Our film critics and editors selected the best winners throughout history and landed on the top 64; your votes have now narrowed down the field to 16. Among the stars still in contention, two are in the running for more than one role: Meryl Streep (Sophie’s Choice, The Iron Lady) and Vivian Leigh (A Streetcar Named Desire, Gone With the Wind).

Keep up the voting below, and be sure to share your picks on social media with the hashtag #EWOscarBattle. (You can also download the full bracket here.) Round 3 of the Best Actress bracket ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 22.

Between now and the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony on March 4, we’ll also be launching our bracket for Best Picture. Watch this page for updates throughout.

