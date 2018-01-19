Super Troopers 2 trailer sends Vermont’s favorite state troopers to Canada

Seventeen years ago, the original Super Troopers saw a gang of goofy Vermont state troopers (played by the Broken Lizard comedy team of Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske) successfully foil a drug-smuggling ring while constantly pranking each other and the people they pulled over. All these years later, the troopers are still at it, as seen in the new trailer for Super Troopers 2.

Now, the boys have a new problem. As explained by Lynda Carter (once more playing the governor of Vermont), it was recently realized that the French-Canadian town St. Georges du Laurent is actually on American soil, so it’s up to the boys to go up there and help these Canadians adjust to being American citizens. This means working with Rob Lowe (playing the town’s Canadian mayor), but even more importantly, it lets them dress up as Mounties and prank civilian drivers by saying every French word they know in a stream of nonsense babble.

Watch the trailer above. Super Troopers 2 hits theaters on April 20.