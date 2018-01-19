Brie Larson researches Captain Marvel role at Air Force base

Brie Larson is ready for Captain Marvel bootcamp. The Oscar-winning Room star joined her Marvel Studios team on location at the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she got a tour of the facility and met with servicemen.

Considering her character, Carol Danvers, was a top student at the Air Force Academy and earned the rank of Major, this was some solid research experience.

“Had the opportunity to have lunch with Brie Larson today!!” Don Wallace wrote on Instagram with photos of Larson. “Going to show her around the F15 later for her upcoming movie ‘Captain Marvel.'”

Larson looks right at home in the Air Force uniform as she posed for photos, signed issues of Captain Marvel comics, and hopped in and out of aircrafts.

In the comics, Carol Danvers received her superhuman abilities — which include strength, flight, and energy blasts from her hands — when her DNA was spliced together with a member of the alien Kree race. Captain Marvel will mark the first time a woman will be headlining her own solo superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It also marks the first time a woman will direct a superhero film for Marvel Studios: Anna Boden will co-direct with her Mississippi Grind partner Ryan Fleck.

The film will take place in the mid-1990s before the events of the first Iron Man movie. Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury — though this time he’ll have two eyes — and Carol will grapple with the Skrulls, a shape-shifting alien race with a long, destructive history in the comics.

“When she’s introduced [in the films], she will be by far the strongest character we’ve ever had,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige teased of the character.

Jude Law was in talks to play the male lead in Captain Marvel, while Ben Mendelsohn was in talks for the main villain role.

“I think that making sure that Captain Marvel is not somebody who is a hero in spite of her femininity is really important,” Nicole Perlman, a screenwriter on the film, said. “She’s a very strong character and her being a woman is part of that strength.”

Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 6, 2019.