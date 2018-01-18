Tomb Raider trailer: Alicia Vikander chases secrets from her past

A new Tomb Raider trailer paints Alicia Vikander as a movie heroine for the year 2018. What is old is new again: Angelina Jolie portrayed Lara Croft in the first two live-action Tomb Raider movies, but now the Danish Girl Oscar-winner plays a younger version of the classic video game character.

With a cover of Destiny’s Child “Survivor,” the Tomb Raider trailer also joins the elite club of movie trailers with slowed-down cover songs. That already includes The Girl on the Train with “Heartless,” Pride and Prejudice and Zombies with “Born to Be Wild,” and Fifty Shades of Grey with “Crazy In Love.”

Partially inspired by the most recent series of Tomb Raider games, the film sees Lara desperately searching for answers to her father’s mysterious death. At 21, she refuses to take the helm of her family’s global empire, choosing instead to make a living as a bike courier. But when she learns her dad’s last-known location before death was a mystical tomb on a mysterious island somewhere off the coast of Japan, she goes on a mission that will lead her on a path to becoming the woman known as Tomb Raider.

Walton Goggins plays the mysterious enemy, a man on the island who seems to know all about Lara’s father. “Seven years I’ve been on this island,” he says. “Your father, he put me here.” She also learns of a shadowy organization called Trinity that’s “looking to start a global genocide.” Armed with her wits and a bow and arrow, she must do whatever it takes to survive the island.

That plot will sound familiar to gamers, as it mirrors the story played out in the 2013 Tomb Raider game.

Directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave) from a script by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons, the film also features Dominic West, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Tomb Raider will hit theaters on March 16. Watch the new trailer above.