Veep creator tackles a dictatorship in hilarious The Death of Stalin trailer

Veep creator Armando Iannucci is sticking to political mockery for his next film, only this time he’s tackling a dictatorship. Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Rupert Friend (Homeland), Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery), Monty Python icon Michael Palin, and Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent) have one-liners on one-liners on one-liners in the new The Death of Stalin trailer.

Everyone wants to be the next leader of the Soviets after Stalin drops dead in 1953 Moscow. What ensues is a comedic brawl as the likes of Nikita Khrushchev (Buscemi), secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria (Simon Russell Beale), Georgy Malenkov (Tambor), and others enter the political skirmish.

“It’s a slightly Mexican standoff, really, when Stalin is dead, but it’s based on true instants,” Iannucci explained.

Andrew Riseborough and Olga Kurylenko also feature in The Death of Stalin, which will be released in theaters on March 9.

Watch the new trailer above.