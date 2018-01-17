Jessica Chastain, Octavia Spencer staging The Help reunion with new film

Jessica Chastain is reuniting with her The Help costar Octavia Spencer for a new movie.

Universal Pictures announced Wednesday the acquisition of a holiday comedy pitch written by the Molly’s Game star and Kelly Carmichael. The basic premise of the story is in the vein of Planes, Trains & Automobiles, as it follows two women fighting the elements to make it home by Christmas.

Chastain and Spencer will star as those two women.

The actresses were last seen together on the big screen in 2011’s The Help, which starred Emma Stone as an aspiring author working on a book from the perspective of the black maids working for white families in the 1960s. Both stars have been standouts in the current awards season; Chastain and Spencer received Golden Globe nominations for Molly’s Game and The Shape of Water, respectively.

Peter Chiarelli (The Proposal, Crazy Rich Asians) will write the script for the as-yet-untitled comedy, while Chastain will produce through her company Freckle Films. Carmichael, Celine Rattray, and Trudie Styler are also on board to produce.

With roles in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, and Painkiller Jane, Chastain will hit the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend as host.