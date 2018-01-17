Daveed Diggs’ Sundance-bound film Blindspotting unveils new poster

What changes more as the years go by — your relationship to your hometown, or your relationship to your oldest friends? Hamilton star Daveed Diggs’ new movie Blindspotting aims to find out.

Diggs stars in the buddy-comedy alongside co-writer Rafael Casal as a pair of lifelong Oakland friends named Collin and Miles. Collin is just coming off probation and wants nothing more than to put the whole ordeal of his arrest behind him. All he has to do to make a fresh start is make one last curfew, but when he misses it, it sets Collin and Miles on a collision course between the Oakland they grew up in and the gentrification that threatens to overwhelm the city.

Blindspotting will make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday. Directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada in his feature debut, the film is one of EW critic Chris Nashawaty’s top picks for films to see at this year’s festival.

Check out the poster, designed by Devon Gibbs, below.

Snoot Entertainment

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 18-28.